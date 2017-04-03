Happy eleventh Mozillaversary to me!

As of today—April 3, 2017—I’ve been working as a Mozilla staffer for 11 years. Eleven years of documenting the open Web, as well as, at times, certain aspects of the guts of Firefox itself. Eleven years. Wow. I wrote in some detail last year about my history at Mozilla, so I won’t repeat the story here.

I think 2017 is going to be a phenomenal year for the MDN team. We continue to drive forward on making open web documentation that can reach every web developer regardless of skill level. I’m still so excited to be a part of it all!

Last night, my eleven-year-old daughter (born about 10 months before I joined Mozilla) brought home this fox beanie plush for me. I don’t know what prompted her to get it—I don’t think she’s aware of the timing—but I love it! It may or may not actually be a red panda, but it has a very Firefox look to it, and that’s good enough for me.