Welcome to remote working

First, let’s get the most important part out of the way: I hope you and yours are faring as well as possible during these difficult times. Though much of what’s happening was inescapable, enough mistakes were made that we find ourselves in an essentially generation-defining crisis. This is the time my daughter will point at and tell her kids, “You think you have it rough? Back in my day…”

Please do everything you can to contain the spread of COVID-19. Stay home to the greatest possible extent.Don’t have visitors, or go out visiting others, and if you must interact with other people, stay as far apart as can be managed—at least six feet—and don’t allow your hands or face to come into contact with anything that others have touched. And, of course, wash those hands. A lot.

Surprisingly okay

Generally speaking, I’ve been getting along surprisingly well during all this. I’ve been working primarily from home for over 20 years, and due to my previously-mentioned medical issues, I’ve not been driving for a couple of years now, so I’m mostly at home now, too. So the direct changes to my personal existence are pretty minimal. It mostly comes down to increasing challenges in getting things I want or need, with the much more complicated shopping for my wife (who has always been a total rock star when it comes to compensating for the drop in my contributions to keeping our family running) and the difficulties in getting deliveries of even basic grocery items.

But generally, I keep on keeping on.

My wife is obviously stressed a bit, between having my daughter home all the time and the much-increased demand on her for errands and so forth. She took a couple days to go chill out at a home my in-laws have up in the mountains, because she needed a well-deserved break, but she’s back at it now.

Sophie, my daughter, is stir crazy as all get out. Given that her favorite pastime is lying flopped across her bed texting with her friends, you’d think that she’d be happy as can be, but apparently it’s different when you have basically no choice. She’s got remote learning to do through the school, which is great, but she’s not keeping on top of it well, and her grades are not as good as they should be. She’s at an age where it’s difficult for us to manage her schoolwork, especially since we don’t always know what she needs to be doing.

On top of all that, she misses her friends. Yeah, mostly they interact virtually these days, but the times when they do get together in real life apparently were still key to her well-being.

Life these days would be a fascinating social experiment if not for the horrible human toll it takes…

We’re all fine down here. How are you?

So, my family is okay, for the most part. And my work is going along largely the same as always, other than the understandable slowdown due to just… processing what’s going on in the wider world around me. You can’t go along unaffected by the dreadfulness of it all.

If, like me, you’re soldiering on at home… but, unlike me, doing it for the first time or for the first extended stretch of time, welcome to the family of home working! I hope you’ve adapted well to it. It does take getting used to, especially if you’re someone who either enjoys lots of direct human interaction or finds it necessary for business reasons. There’s not much I can do about the “direct” part there.

But working at home isn’t so bad. Ideally, you already have a home office or den you can work in. If not, do what you can to find a good spot away from the main flow of your household action in which you can sequester yourself to work. Working while family things go on around you is not easy to do, even when you have years of home working experience. Fortunately, it shouldn’t be too hard to adjust to with a little effort.

I could sit here and type out a long post with all the suggestions in the world for how to properly work from home, but here’s the thing: I can’t tell you that. Everyone has their own needs and preferences. Some people need to feel like they’re in the middle of some action to slip into the zone. Other people need silence, with no distractions. Do you need music? Office noises? Standing or sitting? Desk or sofa?

These are decisions that, really, only you can make. I guess I’m left with only three pieces of advice I’m comfortable offering.

First, find what works for you. Experiment. Don’t let anyone dictate how you should work at home, when they aren’t you. If setting up your work space at home to be as close as possible to your desk at work makes you the most comfortable and productive you can be, then that’s your answer. On the other hand, if you find that enveloping yourself in whatever chaos might be going on around you at home is somehow comforting and helps you get things done, then by all means, go with it.

Second, if you feel like the way your household operates conflicts with your typical daily work hours, try talking to your manager or supervisor about amending your work schedule. If you need to take shifts supervising your kids’ remote learning each day, try to work with your employer to arrange to swap out those hours for some other hours during the week. Start work early or work late in order to have that time in the afternoon or morning for your kids. Or put in a few hours on Saturday. Find ways to alter your work schedule to fit in better with working at home.

Third, set up a back channel for chatting with your coworkers. This can be a chat room on your service of choice, or a video channel people can just drop into and out of to chitchat in the kind of way people in an office do over the cubicle walls or when bumping into each other at the coffee machine. This is especially useful if your company already has remote workers you can talk to and get insights and support from. Indeed, odds are good they already have a place for talking about the remote experience at your company.

Flexibility is key when working from home. Ideally, both your home and your work are willing to make adjustments to let you do your best possible work while keeping your home life intact.

Stay home and stay safe

These days, the best thing you can do to slow the spread of COVID-19 until a vaccine can be found is to stay at home. Hopefully with a little effort, patience, and flexibility, you’ll find a comfortable way to do so.

Take care, and stay away from me. I don’t know where you’ve been. ?

